Global Wellhead Equipment Market by End Users/Application Research Report 2019

The global Wellhead Equipment market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Wellheads equipments provide the end point of casing and tubing strings. These equipments also control pressure and give’s access to the main casing /tubing

Some of the key drivers favoring to the market growth include increasing demand for exploration and production activities by oil and gas companies, instability in operational rigs growing deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and various reservoir characteristics. On the contrary, decreasing oil prices, environmental risk, scarcity of skilled labor are some factors which are inhibiting the market growth.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aker Solutions

GE

National Oilwell Varco(NOV)

Schlumberger

TechnipFMC

Weir

Wellhead Systems

Dril-Quip

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Nabors

Oil States International

Shanghai Elim Petroleum Machinery(ELIM)

Stream-Flo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Choke

Flanges

Master Valve

Hangers

Others

Segment by Application

Oil And Gas

Others

