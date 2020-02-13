Global Welding Transformer Market Challenge and Risk Analysis Report from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Welding Transformer Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Welding Transformer market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The global transformers market is likely to grow at a significant rate, owing to augmentation in power infrastructure promulgated by surge in demand of electricity. The electricity demand is expected to increase on account of expanding commercial and industrial establishments, and increasing usage of electrical appliances.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market, primarily driven by the TandD developments and industrial growth in Southeast Asia, China, and India. The factors that attribute to the growth include the increasing upgradation of power and distribution infrastructure, replacement of aging equipment, and the increasing development in heavy industries, and renewable energy. In addition, the growing need to expand and upgrade the existing TandD infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity is expected to lead to a positive growth of the transformers market during the forecast period. Extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve access to electricity, particularly in the emerging nations of Asia-Pacific (APAC), are expected to further drive grid expansion and the transformers market.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Siemens

ABB

General Electric

Crompton Greaves

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Toshiba

Hyosung

Bharat Heavy Electricals

SPX Transformer Solutions

Schneider Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

High Frequency

Intermediate Frequency

Low Frequency

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Shipping Industry

Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Others

