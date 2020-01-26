Global Welding Helmet Market 2019 Compounded Annual Growth & Standardization : Sellstrom, Hypertherm

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Welding Helmet Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report presents the worldwide Welding Helmet market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Welding helmets are a type of headgear used while performing welding in order to protect you from harmful radiations emitted during the process; welding helmets also protect your face, neck against the flame and flashes generated during the welding.

At present, in developed countries, the Welding Helmet industry is generally at a more advanced level. There are many policy to enforce the industrial manufacturer to provide the protection for welder. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. With the development of Chinese Welding Helmet production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Chinas Welding Helmet industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international production country of Welding Helmet, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Most of brand owner produce their product through the OEM or ODM in China. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. At currently, there are no relate policy to enforce the Industrial sector to provide face protection for welder, the consumption of Welding Helmet in China are still in the traditional type.

With the development of automatic welding robots has become more and more mature, this technology indirectly affects the development of welding helmet. So, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Welding Helmet market was valued at 650 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 840 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Welding Helmet.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lincoln Electric

Illinois Tool Works

Kimberly-Clark

ESAB

Optrel AG

3M

Honeywell

ArcOne

KEMPER AMERICA

GYS

JSP

Enseet

Welding Helmet Breakdown Data by Type

Passive Welding Helmet

Auto Darkening Welding Helmets

Welding Helmet Breakdown Data by Application

MIG/MAG (GMAW) Application

TIG (GTAW) Application

MMA (SMAW) Application

Plasma Welding (PAW) Application

Plasma Cutting (PAC) Application

Other

Welding Helmet Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Welding Helmet capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Welding Helmet manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Welding Helmet :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Welding Helmet market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Welding Helmet Manufacturers

Welding Helmet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Welding Helmet Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

