Global Weight Loss Diet Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Atkins Nutritionals (US)

Herbalife (US)

Nutrisystem (US)

Ethicon (US)

Covidien (US)

Apollo Endosurgery (US)

Brunswick (US)

Amer Sports (Finland)

Johnson Health Technology (Taiwan)

Technogym (Italy)

Weight Watchers (US)

Jenny Craig (US)

VLCC Healthcare (India)

Slimming World (UK)

The Gold’s Gym (US)

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Meal Replacements

Low-calorie Sweeteners

Low-calorie Food

Organic Food

Diet Soft Drinks

Herbal Tea

Slimming Water

Others

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Fitness Centers

Slimming Centers

Consulting Services

Online Weight Loss Programs

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Specifications

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

1.2.1.1 Meal Replacements

1.2.1.2 Low-calorie Sweeteners

1.2.1.3 Low-calorie Food

1.2.1.4 Organic Food

1.2.1.5 Diet Soft Drinks

1.2.1.6 Herbal Tea

1.2.1.7 Slimming Water

1.2.1.8 Others

1.2.2 by Application

1.2.2.1 Fitness Centers

1.2.2.2 Slimming Centers

1.2.2.3 Consulting Services

1.2.2.4 Online Weight Loss Programs

1.2.3 by Regions

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

2.2 Upstream

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

2.3.2 Dynamics

….

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Atkins Nutritionals (US)

8.1.2 Profile

8.1.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Herbalife (US)

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Nutrisystem (US)

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Ethicon (US)

8.4.1 Profile

8.4.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Covidien (US)

8.5.1 Profile

8.5.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Apollo Endosurgery (US)

8.6.1 Profile

8.6.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Brunswick (US)

8.7.1 Profile

8.7.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Amer Sports (Finland)

8.8.1 Profile

8.8.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Johnson Health Technology (Taiwan)

8.9.1 Profile

8.9.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Technogym (Italy)

8.10.1 Profile

8.10.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Weight Watchers (US)

8.12 Jenny Craig (US)

8.13 VLCC Healthcare (India)

8.14 Slimming World (UK)

8.15 The Gold’s Gym (US)

