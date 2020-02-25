Global Weighing and Inspection Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global weighing and inspection market is expected to reach USD 3,089.85 million by 2024, from USD 1,940.60 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The factors such as increased sales of high-end equipment due to the benefits of the equipment, rising usage of weighing and inspection machines for quality check, growing demand for inspection in pharmaceuticals, rising demand of inspection devices in food industry is boosting the growth of the global weighing and inspection market. On the other hand, high cost of equipment, demand for used and refurbished equipment may hinder the growth of the market. The weighing and inspection market in the Global region is leading in North America.

The key market players for Global weighing and inspection market are listed below;

Minebea Mitsumi Inc.,

Thermofisher Inc.,

Anritsu.

The market is further segmented into;

product type

industry

The global weighing and inspection market is segmented on the basis of product type and industry. Global weighing and inspection market is segmented based on product type into three notable segments; metal detectors, check weighers, and X-ray detection systems. In 2017, metal detectors is expected to dominate the global weighing and inspection with 60.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,896.93 million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The global weighing and inspection market is segmented based on industry into segments; food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, automotive industry, hazardous products, chemicals, plastics and materials, and others. In 2017, food and beverages is expected to dominate the global weighing and inspection with 30.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 999.71 million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global weighing and inspection market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global weighing and inspection market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12639

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]