Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of "Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A web application firewall (WAF) is an application firewall for HTTP applications.

The web application firewall market is expected to be witnessing a traction, due to the increasing importance of web applications, the rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud, government regulations, the need for compliance and the technological proliferation, and the increasing penetration of IoT.

The report on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) market covers a host of information. It presents the current scenario of the market and highlights the growth prospects during the forecast period. The forecast period the market is ascertained by taking 2018 as the base year and the end year stretches till 2026. The report offers a comprehensive and in-detailed study of the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) market by providing synthesis and summation of the accumulated data.

This examination report arranges the worldwide Web Application Firewall (WAF) market by top players/brands, region, type and end client. This report additionally ponders the worldwide Web Application Firewall (WAF) showcase status, rivalry scene, piece of the overall industry, development rate, future patterns, advertise drivers, openings and difficulties, deals channels and wholesalers.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Imperva

Akamai

Barracuda

Citrix

Cloudflare

Denyall

Ergon Informatik

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Penta Security Systems

Radware

Trustwave

Nsfocus

Sophos

Positive Technologies

Stackpath

Zenedge

Qualys

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Web Application Firewall (WAF) advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Manufacturers

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

