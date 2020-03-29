Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2019
A web application firewall (WAF) is an application firewall for HTTP applications.
The web application firewall market is expected to be witnessing a traction, due to the increasing importance of web applications, the rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud, government regulations, the need for compliance and the technological proliferation, and the increasing penetration of IoT.
The Leading key players covered in this study
Imperva
Akamai
Barracuda
Citrix
Cloudflare
Denyall
Ergon Informatik
F5 Networks
Fortinet
Penta Security Systems
Radware
Trustwave
Nsfocus
Sophos
Positive Technologies
Stackpath
Zenedge
Qualys
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Professional Services
Managed Services
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
This report centers around the worldwide Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Web Application Firewall (WAF) advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Web Application Firewall (WAF) Manufacturers
Web Application Firewall (WAF) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Web Application Firewall (WAF) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Consumer goods are bought for consumption by the average consumer and are also acknowledged as final goods. They are the results of manufacturing and production, and what consumers consider to see on the store shelf. They are tangible goods, purchased for direct consumption in order to satisfy human needs. They are classified into convenience products, specialty products, shopping products, and unsought products. Of these, convenience products experience the maximum demand as they are bought regularly by the consumers.
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players
Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter 5 United States
Chapter 6 Europe
Chapter 7 China
Chapter 12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Imperva
12.1.1 Imperva Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.1.4 Imperva Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Imperva Recent Development
12.2 Akamai
12.2.1 Akamai Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.2.4 Akamai Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Akamai Recent Development
12.3 Barracuda
12.3.1 Barracuda Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.3.4 Barracuda Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Barracuda Recent Development
12.4 Citrix
12.4.1 Citrix Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.4.4 Citrix Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Citrix Recent Development
12.5 Cloudflare
12.5.1 Cloudflare Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.5.4 Cloudflare Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cloudflare Recent Development
Continued….
