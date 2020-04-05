In this report, the Global Weather Forecasting Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Weather Forecasting Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-weather-forecasting-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Weather Forecasting Services is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time. Accurate weather predictions are important for businesses and industries like Aviation, Marine, Agriculture, Media and Consumer, Energy, etc. These are the main drivers for Weather Forecasting Services market in future period.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Aviation, Media and Consumer, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, BFSI, Agriculture, Marine and Others. In 2018, Aviation occupied the largest market share, 24.62%, Media and Consumer, Energy & Utilities, and Transportation segment followed with also notable market share.

In 2018, the global Weather Forecasting Services market size was 1609 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3443.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weather Forecasting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and South America.

The key players covered in this study

Global Weather Corporation

Accuweather Inc.

BMT ARGOSS

Skymet Weather Services

Precision Weather

The Weather Company

Fugro

Enav S.p.A

Right Weather LLC

StormGeo

MeteoGroup

WeatherBell Analytics

Hometown Forecast Services

AWIS

Sailing Weather Service

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short-range Forecasting

Medium-range Forecasting

Long-range Forecasting

Short-range forecasting’s market share in 2018 is 40.5 percent, and it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Medium-range forecasting takes almost 50% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the whole market in the next years.

The market share of long-range forecasting in 2018 is 9.8%.

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation

Media and Consumer

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

BFSI

Agriculture

Marine

Others

Aviation takes 24.6% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.

The market share of media and consumer in 2018 is 19.4 percent.

In 2018,energy and utilties have 11.6% market share,and it will show great change from 2019 to 2025.

Transportation’s market share of weather forecasting services in 2018 is 12.7%.

BFSI represents 8.8% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018.

Agriculture has 8.4% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018.

Marine obtains the smallest market share of 7.06% in 2018.

The market share of others in 2018 is 7.2 percent.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Weather Forecasting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weather Forecasting Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-weather-forecasting-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com