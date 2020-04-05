Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Weather Forecasting Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Weather Forecasting Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Weather Forecasting Services is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time. Accurate weather predictions are important for businesses and industries like Aviation, Marine, Agriculture, Media and Consumer, Energy, etc. These are the main drivers for Weather Forecasting Services market in future period.
Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Aviation, Media and Consumer, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, BFSI, Agriculture, Marine and Others. In 2018, Aviation occupied the largest market share, 24.62%, Media and Consumer, Energy & Utilities, and Transportation segment followed with also notable market share.
In 2018, the global Weather Forecasting Services market size was 1609 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3443.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weather Forecasting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and South America.
The key players covered in this study
Global Weather Corporation
Accuweather Inc.
BMT ARGOSS
Skymet Weather Services
Precision Weather
The Weather Company
Fugro
Enav S.p.A
Right Weather LLC
StormGeo
MeteoGroup
WeatherBell Analytics
Hometown Forecast Services
AWIS
Sailing Weather Service
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short-range Forecasting
Medium-range Forecasting
Long-range Forecasting
Short-range forecasting’s market share in 2018 is 40.5 percent, and it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.
Medium-range forecasting takes almost 50% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the whole market in the next years.
The market share of long-range forecasting in 2018 is 9.8%.
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation
Media and Consumer
Energy & Utilities
Transportation
BFSI
Agriculture
Marine
Others
Aviation takes 24.6% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.
The market share of media and consumer in 2018 is 19.4 percent.
In 2018,energy and utilties have 11.6% market share,and it will show great change from 2019 to 2025.
Transportation’s market share of weather forecasting services in 2018 is 12.7%.
BFSI represents 8.8% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018.
Agriculture has 8.4% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018.
Marine obtains the smallest market share of 7.06% in 2018.
The market share of others in 2018 is 7.2 percent.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Weather Forecasting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weather Forecasting Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
