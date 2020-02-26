Global Wearable Gaming market 2025 In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity, Top Key Players, Scope, Shares, Size, Production & Forecast 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Wearable Gaming Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Wearable Gaming market 2019-2025

Wearable gaming represents an emerging entrant into the digital entertainment market that is best defined from a mobile gaming perspective. Non-wearable mobile gaming is played on various wireless devices (smartphones, tablets, phablets, etc.), which have limited interface capabilities compared to desktop, laptop, or console gaming. In many ways, wearable technology causes even more limitations, but also opens the door to new levels of interactivity and personal gaming intimacy. Wearable gaming is played with small computing devices, which are body-mounted in some fashion, and seamlessly support game play with functionality not possible in traditional systems. Mind Commerce sees Headwear as a Platform, Eyewear as a Platform, Smartwatch as a Platform, and Body-wear as a Platform all as emerging areas for next generation digital entertainment.

Global Market Outline: Wearable Gaming Market

The global Wearable Gaming market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wearable Gaming volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Gaming market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Wearable Gaming market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wearable Gaming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Grand Theft Auto (GTA)

Nike

Fitbit

Wear Orbits

Elyland

Oculus

Sumsung

Vuzix

Technical Illusions

Market size by Product

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR and VR)

Connected Wearable

Motion Sensing Technology Including Wearable 3D

Haptic Technology

Headwear Or Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Serious Gaming

Gamification

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wearable Gaming market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wearable Gaming market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wearable Gaming market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wearable Gaming companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Wearable Gaming submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wearable Gaming Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wearable Gaming Market Size

2.2 Wearable Gaming Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Wearable Gaming Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Wearable Gaming Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Wearable Gaming Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Wearable Gaming Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Wearable Gaming Sales by Product

4.2 Global Wearable Gaming Revenue by Product

4.3 Wearable Gaming Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wearable Gaming Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Wearable Gaming by Countries

6.2 North America Wearable Gaming by Product

6.3 North America Wearable Gaming by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wearable Gaming by Countries

7.2 Europe Wearable Gaming by Product

7.3 Europe Wearable Gaming by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Gaming by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Gaming by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Wearable Gaming by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Wearable Gaming by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Wearable Gaming by Product

9.3 Central & South America Wearable Gaming by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Gaming by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Gaming by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wearable Gaming by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Wearable Gaming Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Wearable Gaming Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Wearable Gaming Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wearable Gaming Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

