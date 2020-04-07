Global waterproofing tapes market focuses on adhesives, substrates, end-use industries, major companies, market size & forecasting (2016-2028)

Global waterproofing tapes market has been witnessing growth, owing to the rising demand from developing nations, and manufacturers undertaking R&D to develop sustainable adhesives and overcome the limitations of traditional fastening methods.

Market Overview:

Waterproofing tapes are thin layered films applied to steel, concrete, and different materials to feature or increase specific properties, such as water resistance, durability, and conduction. Waterproofing tapes are used in a number of applications including electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, healthcare, packaging, etc.

The silicone adhesive segment of the waterproofing tapes market is expected to grow at a significant rate, as their demand in various applications is on the rise due to their low shrinkage value and excellent chemical resistance property. Waterproofing tapes are used to bond a wide range of metals and metal alloys in various end-use industries, thus fueling the metals substrate demand.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for waterproofing tapes.

Major Companies Operating in Global Waterproofing Tapes Market:

3M Company

Avery Dennison

Nitto Denko

Henkel

Tesa

Scapa Group

Market Segmentation:

By Adhesive:

Silicone

Acrylic

Butyl

By Substrate:

Rubber

Plastics

Metals

By End-Use Industry:

Electrical & electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive

Healthcare

Packaging

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

