Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Analysis & Forecast 2019

Waterproofing is the combination of materials used to prevent water intrusion into the structural elements of a building or its finished spaces. Its main purpose is to resist hydrostatic pressure exerted by moisture in the liquid state. Waterproofing membranes are provided in the form of coil. And the most important step in the manufacturing process is impregnating asphalt waterproof materials or polymer water-proof materials onto the carcass. The materials are used in a system to prevent the ingress of water into foundations, roofs, walls, basements, buildings, and structures when properly installed. The term dampproofing is often confused with waterproofing, however, dampproofing is a system designed to resist the flow of moisture in a gaseous state i.e. water vapor.

The most important property of the waterproofing material is the material’s water absorption rate. A satisfactory rate is below 4% (most materials are between 1-2%). Also important is the thickness of the material. Most manufactured materials have a uniform thickness making the application even and easy. The manufacturers state that their protective coatings are can be applied smoothly. This smooth, liquid-only appearance provides a monolithic application with no seams and therefore no weaknesses for cracks to form.

The material should also have some degree of flexibility and be able to resist differential movement. This is especially important for waterproofing membranes in structures that may move/settle.

So far, the main waterproof membranes circulated on the market include modified bitumen membrane and synthetic polymer waterproofing membrane. In this report, the statistical data is based on these two types.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Modified Bitumen Membrane

Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane

Segment by Application

Application I

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Others

