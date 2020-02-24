Global Waterproofing Admixture Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Waterproofing Admixture Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the waterproofing admixture market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the waterproofing admixturemarket, by segmenting it based on by product type, by application and regional demand. Healthy utilization of RTM (Read-to-mix-concrete) from the past several years propels the growth of the waterproofing admixture market. Rising growth of construction and building industry and rising economical condition of unindustrialized countries are the important factor for driving the market demand. Additionally, wide application of waterproofing admixture in public infrastructure industry, residential, commercial space, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type and by application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the waterproofing admixture market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the waterproofing admixture market.

The report provides the size of the waterproofing admixture market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the waterproofing admixture market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The waterproofing admixture market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the waterproofing admixturemarket, split into regions. Based on product type and applications, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for waterproofing admixture. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In he absence of specific data related to the sales of waterproofing admixture several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, DOW Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries, Fosroc International Ltd., Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries, RPM International Inc., SIKAAG and Wacker Chemie AG

The global waterproofing admixture market has been segmented into:

Global Waterproofing Admixture Market: By Product Type

• Crystalline

• Pore- blocking

• Others

Global Waterproofing Admixture Market: By Application

• Residential

• Public infrastructure

• Commercial space

• Others

Global Waterproofing Admixture Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

