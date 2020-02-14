Global Waterproof Label Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2027

The Report Waterproof Label Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Nowadays, waterproof packaging has become a very common form of packaging and this type of packaging available in almost unlimited variety, design and function. In addition, waterproof label market has also gained traction due to its multi functionality feature and advantages like, these labels are stain resistant as they are printed using eco-solvent inks and also remain UV resistant for several years. Further, it also act as a product’s long-lasting tag label and there are several products that always require waterproof tag.

Waterproof labels are developed using two types of materials namely Vinyl and polyester. Inkjet vinyl waterproof labels are more popular among manufacturers, while Vinyl labels helps to reduce glare due to its matte finish. The demand for waterproof labels is expected to grow over the forecast period because of the consumer adequacy and reaction through high purchase performance ever since this label packaging was introduced in the market.

Waterproof Label Market – Market Segmentation:

The global waterproof label market can be segmented on the basis of material type, ink-system type, durability type, end-use and by region. On the basis of material type, waterproof label market can be segmented into polyester & polyethylene. On the basis of printing type waterproof label market can be segmented into Inkjet-Compatible Weatherproof Vinyl (WJ), Laser-Compatible Weatherproof Polyester (LP), water-based screen printing inks, and others. On the basis of end use waterproof label can be segmented into food & beverages, automotive industry, cosmetics and personal care, clothing industry, pharmaceutical industry and others. On the basis of region, waterproof label market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Waterproof Label Market – Market Dynamics:

Waterproof label is expected to remain as one of the key forms of labelling. The demand in the waterproof label market is projected to grow at a healthy rate for several reasons. Waterproof labels are used in a variety of products and these labels are also compatible with products like microwave, dishwasher and even the swimming pool. These labels have rounded corners to prevent peeling which allows it to stick to different type of surfaces including hard, smooth and clean surface. In addition, no harmful and expensive waterproofing sprays can affect this type of labelling. Moreover, vinyl and polyester materials are extremely durable, which is another important factor bolstering waterproof label market. These waterproof label is good for both wet and dry applications and holds up to the elements extremely well. On the other hand, the restraining factor hampering the growth in the waterproof label market is the higher initial cost of raw materials and lack of awareness among users.

Waterproof Label Market – Regional Outlook:

Waterproof label market is expected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, Waterproof label market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia Pacific are the one of the fastest growing markets due to the increased sale of online products and rising disposable income. Increase demand for industrial products from the developed nations like Europe and Latin America may also increase the demand for waterproof label market by the end of forecast period.

Waterproof Label Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the waterproof label market are LANGGUTH America Ltd., Markem-Imaje, Matthews Marking Systems, Multivac Inc., Paxton Products, PDC International Corp., Primera Technology, SATO America, Sleeve Seal, Squid Ink, Guangzhou Aide Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Guangcai Labels Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Newmax Technology Co., Ltd., Dongguan Changan Zhiye Printing Factory.

