Global Water Testing Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2019-2023ict, Water Testing Equipment Market

Introduction

The term water quality is utilized to portray the microbiological, physical and chemical properties of water for a particular use. Dissolved substances are utilized to determine the properties of water. Water resources are subject to ever-increasing contamination pressures. The growing demand of water for drinking purposes and other uses is anticipated to drive the water testing equipment market development over the forecast period.

The global water industry is growing rapidly, offering opportunities in different sectors like water infrastructure, water technology, water equipment and services. Long-term demand for water quality and services is expected to remain strong both as a consequence of growing water scarcity and the impact of human activities on the water cycle resulting in water pollution. Alongside the challenges of ageing water infrastructure, climate change, urbanization and population growth are the emerging threats to safe and clean water.

Global Water Testing Equipment Market

The global water testing equipment market is growing, creating new opportunities for companies, laboratories and other organizations to commercialize their products, start collaborations for knowledge and technology transfers, and solve water quality problems. Besides emerging countries like China and Brazil, the United States also offers opportunities in the field of water quality testing. This study provides an outlook for the global water testing equipment market by describing key facts of the market, water quality policy, and water-related projects and companies. Within the global water technology sector, several trends have been identified that offer potential technological opportunities.

Market Size

The global water testing market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach a value of $REDACTED billion by 2023. The turbidity meter segment dominated the market with value of $REDACTED million in 2017. The total organic carbon analyzer segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, REDACTED%, through 2023 to reach a market value of $REDACTED million. Demand for turbidity meters and dissolved oxygen meters is projected to grow due to increasing incidences of sewage d ischarge and industrial effluent.

Report Scope:

Freshwater and saltwater ecosystems are complex and interactive physical, chemical and biological systems. Human activities cause changes in these attributes and affect living resources over time. This report covers some of the physical, chemical and biological parameters of water that are being monitored by governments and industries while supplying or using water from various sources. The global water industry is huge, and it consists of segments such as water treatment, water equipment, water supply and others. This report is primarily focused on water testing equipment and its usage by end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, refineries, power generation and municipal corporations. This report on the water testing equipment market highlights strong demand for water testing equipment and technologies that are capable of detecting physical, chemical and biological contaminants even if present in trace amounts. Use of such testing technologies helps industries meet regulatory requirements for safe drinking water. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future water testing equipment market status and forecasted market growth from 2018 to 2023. This report also discusses market strategies, water infrastructure and key players in countries and driving forces of the market.

Report Includes:

– 85 tables

– Industry analysis of the global water testing equipment market

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Coverage of some of the key water testing equipment including pH meters, conductivity meters, dissolved oxygen meters and turbidity meters, along with their industrial usage

– Discussion of competitive strategies employed by global major players, patent evaluation and driving forces of the water testing equipment market

– Emphasis on the strong demand for water testing equipment technologies and services that improve processes, increase efficiencies, drive cost savings and help meet regulatory requirements

– Company profiles of the major water testing equipment manufacturers and suppliers including ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Exova Group Plc, Suez and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

