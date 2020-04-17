In this report, the Global Water Storage Systems Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Water Storage Systems Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Water storage is a broad term that refers to the storage of drinking water for drinking and non-potable water for agriculture.
Water storage systems play an important role in many fields including commerce, municipal, residential and industrial.Huge downstream demand is driving the trade in water storage.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.North America is the largest consumer of water storage systems, with a revenue share of more than 50 percent in 2019.
The global Water Storage Systems market was valued at 2983.7 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3990.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Water Storage Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Water Storage Systems market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
CST Industries
Caldwell Tanks
HUBER SE
McDermott
ZCL Composites
Crom
DN Tanks
Containment Solutions
SBS Tank
Hendic
Snyder Industries
BUWATEC
American Tank
WATTS
Maguire Iron
Aquality
Dalsem
Florida Aquastore
Kaveri Plasto Containers
Poly-Mart
AGI
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Concrete Tank
Metal Tank
Plastic Tank
Fiber Glass Tank
In the global market, water storage systems are mainly traded in concrete tanks in 2018.
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Municipal
Industrial
Globally, the water house system plays an important role in a number of fields, mainly commercial, residential, municipal and industrial.
