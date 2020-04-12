In this report, the Global Water Soluble Film Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Water Soluble Film Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the water soluble film market.

Water soluble (PVA/PVOH) film is commercially made from polyvinyl alcohol resins and due to its water soluble property, is widely used for water soluble small dose packaging of detergents, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, dyes, and food. Apart from these applications, water soluble (PVA/PVOH) film is used in embroidery and laundry bag manufacturing.

PVA film is the largest type of water soluble film. Currently, about 94% water soluble film is PVA film. Raw material of water soluble film is mainly PVA, which is mainly produced in Asia, especially in China.

Global major production regions are Japan, USA, Europe and China. In 2017, Japan is the largest production region, which produced 19506 tons water soluble film. USA is the second largest production region in 2017.

Leaning on great environmental protection performance, water soluble film consumption will be higher. We predict that global consumption will be 77469 tons in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.05% during 2019-2024.

The global Water Soluble Film market is valued at 310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water Soluble Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Soluble Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVA Film

Other

Segment by Application

Pesticide and Chemical Product Packaging

Medical Laundry Bag

Clean Product Packaging

Embroidery Substrate

Textile Packaging

LCD

Other

