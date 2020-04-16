Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Water Soluble Fertilizers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Water Soluble Fertilizers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Water Soluble Fertilizer is means a soluble fertilizer which dissolved in water or diluted by water, it is liquid or solid fertilizer, mainly used in irrigation fertigation, foliar fertilization, soilless cultivation, seed soaking dipping and other related areas.

Water soluble fertilizers industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the USA water soluble fertilizers industry. The main players are ICL Specialty Fertilizers, SQM, National Liquid Fertilizer, Plant Marvel and Miller Chemical & Fertilizer. The USA sales of water soluble fertilizers will increase to 1048 K MT in 2018 from 962.2 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.72%.

Water soluble fertilizers has several types, which include water-soluble NPK, potassium nitrate, potassium sulphate, ammonium phosphates, calcium nitrate, etc. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With entertainment and fitness effect of water soluble fertilizers, the downstream application industries will need more water soluble fertilizers products. So, water soluble fertilizers have a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for water soluble fertilizers are base fertilizer, potash, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of water soluble fertilizers. The production cost of water soluble fertilizers is also an important factor which could impact the price of water soluble fertilizers.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

This report studies the Water Soluble Fertilizers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Water Soluble Fertilizers in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

SQM

National Liquid Fertilizer

Plant Marvel

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer

Doggett Corporation

Ferti Technologies

Timac Agro USA

Garsoni International

Sun Gro Horticulture

PRO-SOL

Grow More

K+S

Haifa

Yara

Master Plant-Prod

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Water-soluble NPK

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Sulphate

Ammonium Phosphates

Calcium Nitrate

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Horticulture

Crop

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Water Soluble Fertilizers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Water Soluble Fertilizers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Water Soluble Fertilizers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Soluble Fertilizers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Water Soluble Fertilizers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Soluble Fertilizers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Water Soluble Fertilizers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

