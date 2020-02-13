Global Water Softener Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Water Softener Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Water Softener market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Water Softener, also often referred to as water softening systems or water softening equipment, can be defined as devices that are installed for the treatment and conversion of hard water into soft water at the Point of Entry (PoE) of water from public sources into households or the commercial or industrial units. Globally, increasing adoption of water softeners in residential applications is expected to remain one of the key growth drivers for the water softeners during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominated the water softener market driven by higher usage of water softeners by households, industrial establishments and water distribution authorities to ensure public safety and avoid water borne diseases. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest market for water softener market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly developing industrial infrastructure leading to water pollution, increasing awareness, increased government spending on such initiatives in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

EcoWater Systems

General Electric

Culligan International

Kinetico Incorporated

Marlo

Canature Environmental Products

Pelican Water Systems

Harvey Water Softeners

BWT

3M

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Salt Based

Salt Free

Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

