Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Water Recycle and reuse is the process of treating wastewater with various technologies and converting it into the usable purpose. This process is also called as water reclamation. Recycled water contributes to improving the quality of drinking water and irrigation with such water can reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. In addition to this, water Recycle reduces the need for new water supplies and conserves the existing water resources.

In 2018, the global Water Recycling and Reuse market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Water Recycling and Reuse status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Recycling and Reuse development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Phoenix Sourcewater Inc.

CatalySystems

Water Recycle Systems

Nexus Water

Hitachi Ltd.

Rivergreen Water Recycle LLC

AquaDesigns

Reclaim Equipment Company

Hyflux

Melbourne Water

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Treatment Technology

Chemical Treatment Technology

Biological Treatment Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Agrochemical

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water Recycling and Reuse status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water Recycling and Reuse development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Recycling and Reuse are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Physical Treatment Technology

1.4.3 Chemical Treatment Technology

1.4.4 Biological Treatment Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agrochemical

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size

2.2 Water Recycling and Reuse Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Water Recycling and Reuse Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

