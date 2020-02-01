Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends Through 2021

The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse reached nearly $12.2 billion in 2016 and should reach $22.3 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 13.1%.

Report Includes

An overview of the most prevalent water recycling and reuse technologies in the global market, as well as the markets and applications those technologies serve.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

A detailed look at the factors that will drive the growth of the market, as well as sources of project funding and regulation requirements.

A breakdown of the industry structure.

A patent analysis.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope

The scope of this report includes the following categories of wastewater reuse and recycling technologies:

Conventional treatment and recycling technologies.

Membrane filtration technologies.

Membrane bioreactor technologies.

Chemical treatments and disinfection technologies.

Demineralization technologies.

The current version of this report includes additional breakdowns by recycled water application, which consists of:

Environmental water and groundwater recharge (discharge to surface water or groundwater).

Municipal non-potable reuse.

Indirect potable reuse.

Direct potable reuse.

Within the scope of this report, BCC Research analyzes each technology and application, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the ensuing five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as is the current and likely ongoing regulatory environment in support of this industry.

BCC Research analyzes the anticipated market values in light of regional and global markets for wastewater recycling and reuse. This report examines governments’ roles with respect to wastewater quality management, wastewater recycling and reuse, as well as governmental support and incentives for the utilization of reclaimed wastewater. This study provides a review of the most relevant recycling and reuse technologies; discusses recent trends in technology development, implementation and deployment; and provides overviews and market assessments for each technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

Global Markets

The following table provides a review of the major global markets that were assessed in support of this study. Market breakdowns are provided for each of the listed regions and individual countries.

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico.

Europe: France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey.

Middle East: Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, other Middle Eastern countries considered in aggregate.

Asia and Australia: Australia, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam.

