Global Water Quality Sensor Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2025

The global Water Quality Sensor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The global water sensors market is also part of the larger water industry. For checking the water quality, these sensors are used at different levels of the supply chain of the water industry such as by equipment and service companies, design and build service providers, at the water treatment facilities of all manufacturing units, and by government agencies and different utility companies such as water supply companies.

According to the report, growing nutrient pollution will be a key driver for market growth. Nutrient pollution is caused by the availability of the excess nitrogen and phosphorus in the air and water. Most of these nutrients are part of our natural ecosystems. Almost 78% of the air humans breathe is nitrogen, making it the most abundant element in the air. Though humans do not directly absorb nitrogen element via air, its percentage intake is increasing in humans through the food supply chain. The nitrogen percentage in water sources is increasing due to human activities.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Eutech

Oakton

Thermo Fisher Scientific

YSI

Atlas Scientific

Hach Instruments

Hannah Instruments

Horiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Chlorine Residual Sensor

TOC Sensor

Turbidity Sensor

Conductivity Sensor

PH Sensor

ORP Sensor

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

