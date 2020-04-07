In this report, the Global Water Clarifiers Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Water Clarifiers Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A clarifier is generally used to remove solid particulates or suspended solids from liquid for clarification and (or) thickening. Concentrated impurities, discharged from the bottom of the tank are known as sludge, while the particles that float to the surface of the liquid are called scum.

The water clarifiers market is very concerted market; the revenue of top six manufacturers accounts about 90% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are SUEZ (GE), Pentair, Evoqua, Veolia Water and Murugappa. SUEZ (GE) is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 19% in 2016. The next is Ventai and Evoqua.

There are mainly three type product of water clarifiers market: Rectangular Clarifier, Circular Clarifier and others. Circular Clarifier accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global water clarifiers market has been segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and other. The United States held the largest share in the global water clarifiers product market, its revenue of global market exceeds 27% in 2016. The next is Europe and China. China and India being the most populous country has fast growing water clarifiers market.

The global Water Clarifiers market is valued at 1170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water Clarifiers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Clarifiers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SUEZ (GE)

Pentair

Evoqua

Veolia Water

Murugappa

Aquatech International

WesTech Engineering

Ovivo

Hydro International

SAVI

Parkson Corporation

Tonka Water

Monroe Environmental

Envirodyne Systems

Ion Exchange

Jiangsu Sanhuan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rectangular

Circular

Others

Segment by Application

Municipal

Industrial Water Treatment

Others

