Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Water-based Fire Suppression System is the most common type around. Water-based Fire Suppression System was the original type made for homes and businesses, and they are the most affordable type to choose. With a water-based system, your building will be protected if a fire starts. When the system detects heat or smoke, it will typically trigger the sprinklers to spray out water. The water will then put the fire out.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Water-based Fire Suppression System in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Water-based Fire Suppression System. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Water-based Fire Suppression System will drive growth in global markets.

The global Water-based Fire Suppression System market is valued at 8070 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water-based Fire Suppression System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water-based Fire Suppression System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

Honeywell

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Viking Group

Halma

Nohmi Bosai

Protec Fire Detection

Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting

Shanghai Jindun

CFE

Nanjing Fire Fighting

Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fire Detection

Control System

Fire Sprinklers

Fire Suppression Device

Pipes

Fittings

Fire detection takes 22.3% market share of water-based fire suppression system in 2018.

Control system occupies 11 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast in the next years.

The market share of fire sprinklers is 8.4% in 2018.

In 2018, fire suppression device obtains 25.1 percent market share, and it will hold the largest share from 2019 to 2025.

Pipes’ market share in 2018 is 15.5%.

Fittings have 17.8% market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

Commercial takes 33.7% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

Residential obtains 17.7 percent market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

In 2018, industrial represents 28.5% market share.

The marekt share of automotive in 2018 is 8.5%, but it will grow fast in the next years.

Mining’s market share is 5.5% in 2018, and it won’t show great change from 2019 to 2025.

Oil and gas have 6.2 percent market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

