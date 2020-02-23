Global Water-base Resin Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – BASF SE, DOW Chemical, 3M Company, Royal DSM N.V. | 2019-2025

Summary

Water-base Resin Market 2019-2025

Description: –

The global Water-base Resin market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on Water-base Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water-base Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

3M Company

Royal DSM N.V.

Cytec Industries Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

Huntsman Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Allnex Belgium S.A.

Akzonobel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Resin

Alkyd Resin

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Others

Segment by Application

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Inks

