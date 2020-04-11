Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2016 | Veolia, Suez, Xylem, Dow Water & Process Solutions, Ge Water, Evoqua Water Technologies

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market have been rising demand for clean water due to increasing populace, industrialization, and swift urbanization from emerging markets is driving the water and wastewater treatment market. Water and wastewater treatment includes physical and chemical separation processes to remove contaminants and unstable elements from water.

In China, South Korea, Japan, and India, the demand for treated water for municipal and industrial applications is on the rise. Easy accessibility to raw materials has additionally drawn worldwide organizations and investors to set up their manufacturing units in these countries.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Membrane Separation

Biological

Sludge Dewatering

Desalination

Testing

Disinfection Chlorine UV (Ultraviolet) Ozone Others



Filtration Adsorption Granular/Sand Filtration RO (Reverse Osmosis) MF (Microfiltration) Others (Ultrafiltration and Nanofiltration)



By Process:

Primary Treatment

Secondary Treatment

Tertiary Treatment

By Application:

Municipal

Industrial Oil & Gas Chemicals Food & Beverage Pulp & Paper Others (Power, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)



This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Veolia

Suez Environment SA

Xylem Inc.

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Aquatech International

Ecolab

3M

Pentair PLC

