Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wastewater treatment is a process used to convert wastewater into an effluent that can be returned to the water cycle with minimum impact on the environment, or directly reused. The latter is called water reclamation because treated wastewater can then be used for other purposes.

Increasing population, expanding manufacturing sector, and rising regulatory requirements are key factors projected to drive the growth of the wastewater treatment services market.

In 2018, the global Wastewater Treatment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wastewater Treatment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wastewater Treatment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Veolia

Suez

Xylem

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Thermax Group

Wog Group

Golder Associates

SWA Water

Envirosystems

Aries Chemical

Buckman Laboratories

BWA Water Additives UK

Cortec

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Feralco

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Hydrite Chemical

Innospec

Kurita Water

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Design and Engineering Consulting

Building and Installation

Operation and Process Control Services

Maintenance and Repair Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Food, Pulp and Paper

Metal abd Mining

Power Generation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wastewater Treatment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wastewater Treatment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Wastewater Treatment Services Manufacturers

Wastewater Treatment Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Wastewater Treatment Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

