GLOBAL WASTE WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET (EDITION:2019) OUTLOOK BY SEGMENTATION, KEY COMPETITORS, DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND GROWTH FORECAST 2023

Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Summary:

Report on Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview:

The waste water treatment chemicals market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. Asia Pacific to lead the market accounting for the larger share of the market supported by the growing manufacturing and power generation industry in the region. Coagulants and flocculants are to lead the market by application during the forecast period.

Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Alkema Solutions, Avista Technologies, Inc., BASF SE, Berwind (BWA Water Additives), Chemtex Ltd., Chemtex Specialty Ltd., Danaher (ChemTreat Inc.), Ecolab Inc. (Nalco), Genesys International Ltd, H2O Innovation Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Ion Exchange India Limited, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A, Kemira Oyj, King Lee Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International, Siemens Water Technologies, Solenis, Suez Environnement (including GE Water & Process Technologies), Thermax Ltd, Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies, WEX Technologies Ltd.

Regional Segmentation Includes:

China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN , Rest of Asia-Pacific,US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America,Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Rest of Europe,Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America,Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness â Porterâs Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced and Waste Water Disposal

4.1.2 Growing Power and Industrial Applications

4.1.3 Increasing Demand from Municipal and Manufacturing Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Water Treatment Equipment

4.2.2 Dearth of Awareness Regarding Waste Water Treatment Chemicals

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption Rate in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East

4.3.2 Shifting Focus towards the Usage of Green Chemicals

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Flocculants and Coagulants

5.1.2 Biocides & Disinfectants

5.1.3 Defoamers & Defoaming Agents

5.1.4 pH Adjusters

5.1.5 Odor Control Agents

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.4 Municipal

5.2.5 Food & Beverage

5.2.6 Mining & Mineral Processing

5.2.7 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis- (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 ASEAN Countries

6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.4 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 Spain

6.3.5 France

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

9.1 Alkema Solutions

9.2 Avista Technologies, Inc.

9.3 BASF SE

9.4 Berwind (BWA Water Additives)

9.5 Chemtex Ltd.

9.6 Chemtex Specialty Ltd.

9.7 Danaher (ChemTreat Inc.)

9.8 Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

9.9 Genesys International Ltd

9.10 H2O Innovation Inc.

9.11 Hydrite Chemical Co.

9.12 Ion Exchange India Limited

9.13 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A

9.14 Kemira Oyj

9.15 King Lee Technologies

9.16 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

9.17 Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International

9.18 Siemens Water Technologies

9.19 Solenis

9.20 Suez Environnement (including GE Water & Process Technologies)

9.21 Thermax Ltd

9.22 Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies

9.23 WEX Technologies Ltd.

*List Not Exhaustive

10. Disclaimer

**Subject to availability on public domain

