Global Waste To energy Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Thermoelectric Devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

The Global Waste-to-Energy Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. With the ever growing population, and the modern lifestyle of the urbanized cities, the level of waste generated globally is going higher day by day. So, there is a concentrated focus on the management of these wastes. Initially, there was a huge reliance on landfills as a waste management strategy. But with awareness, land filling has become more and more expensive and restricted. To find an alternative to this, the focus was on waste incineration. But, with time and advancement in technology, the focus shifted on new cost effective and sustainable technology platforms, in the form of Waste-to-Energy (WtE). Waste-to-energy processes are based on combustion technologies and are highly efficient. Power plants consumethe solid waste as their fuel instead of oil, coal or natural gas.

Market Dynamics

Waste incineration is being implemented by several governments as a waste management approach. But incineration poses several challenges, and a loss of opportunity of waste being a source of energy. This is leading to the emergence of WtE market that is more environmental friendly and cost effective.

The waste management industry is changing its landscape radically.WtE has already gained the status as an important component of integrated waste management strategies, across the globe. Both political and environmental attention is turning towards the development of cost effective and sustainable solutions to this problem.

The ever increasing population, rapid urbanization leading to the generation of great amount of waste, and shortage of landfill spaces along with the high ecological standards drive the growth of this market globally. Today, even the municipalities from all over the world are implementing WtE plants to take care of the mounting waste being generated.

Restraints and Challenges

Despite being the most efficient method of waste management, it demands high infrastructure and installation costs. This can limit the growth of the market. Apart from this, there have been health concerns because of the emissions from the thermal WtE process. Also, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of WtE, especially in the developing countries, can be a major challenge for the industry.

Opportunities

The recent trends show that there is a growth of recycling industry across various developed economies such as U.S., Germany, The Netherlands and Japan. This is expected to drive the WtE projects in the near future.

Market Segmentation

Based on Technology:

Thermal

Biological

The thermal segment commands the largest share and is anextensively used form of energy generation through waste. It is relatively a simple process compared to the biological process, which drives the thermal WtE technology growth.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Europe led the global market in2015. The region is projected to grow at a decent rate over the forecast period. Strict government regulation to minimize the industrial waste is expected to boost the growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to command the second largest share of the industry. Countries like China and India bear a great potential for growth due to increasing industrial and residential waste.

Key Players

Key players operating in this industry include Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Covanta Energy Corp., Foster Wheeler A.G., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.,and Xcel Energy Inc.

