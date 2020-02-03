Global Waste Recycling Services Market is Segmented on the basis of Top Manufacturers Till 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Waste Recycling Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Waste Recycling Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Waste Recycling Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the Waste Recycling Services market. Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. It is an alternative to “conventional” waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions (compared to plastic production, for example). Recycling can prevent the waste of potentially useful materials and reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, thereby reducing: energy usage, air pollution (from incineration), and water pollution (from landfilling). Recycling is a key component of modern waste reduction and is the third component of the “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle” waste hierarchy. Thus, recycling aims at environmental sustainability by substituting raw material inputs into and redirecting waste outputs out of the economic system.

Recyclable materials include many kinds of glass, paper, and cardboard, metal, plastic, tires, textiles, and electronics. The composting or other reuse of biodegradable wastesuch as food or garden wasteis also considered recycling. Materials to be recycled are either brought to a collection center or picked up from the curbside, then sorted, cleaned, and reprocessed into new materials destined for manufacturing.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Players such Waste Management and Republic Services have relative higher level of products quality. As to France, Veolia Environment has become as a global leader.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

The key sales markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33.16%, followed by Europe with 24.01%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.93% from 2012 to 2017.

In 2017, the global Waste Recycling Services market size was 372400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 403500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Compost & Food Waste

Glass & Fiberglass

Waste Paper

Waste Disposal & Collection

Used Commercial Goods

Iron and Steal

Battery Recyling

Liquids Oils & Chemicals

Multi-Material Collection

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal

Agricultural

Construction

Industrial

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Waste Recycling Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waste Recycling Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Waste Recycling Services Manufacturers

Waste Recycling Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Waste Recycling Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Waste Recycling Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

