Global Waste Heat to Power Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Waste Heat to Power Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Waste Heat to Power Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Waste heat to power (WHP) is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing industrial process and using that heat to generate power.

Energy intensive industrial processesâ€”such as those occurring at refineries, steel mills, glass furnaces, and cement kilnsâ€”all release hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be harnessed with well-established technologies to generate electricity (see Appendix). The recovery of industrial waste heat for power is a largely untapped type of combined heat and power (CHP), which is the use of a single fuel source to generate both thermal energy (heating or cooling) and electricity.

In the last several years, global market of Waste Heat to Power developed stably, with an average growth rate of 6.2%. In 2016, global revenue of Waste Heat to Power is nearly 1767 M USD.

The classification of Waste Heat to Power includes Organic Rankine Cycles, Steam Rankine Cycle and Kalina Cycle. The proportion of Organic Rankine Cycles in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

Waste Heat to Power is widely used in wide industry. It include Chemical Industry, Metal Manufacturing, Oil and Gas and Others Industries.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/527159

The global Waste Heat to Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Waste Heat to Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waste Heat to Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

GE

ABB

Amec Foster Wheeler

Ormat

MHI

Exergy

ElectraTherm

DÃ¼rr Cyplan

GETEC

CNBM

DaLian East

E-Rational

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Waste-Heat-to-Power-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Segment by Type

Steam Rankine Cycle

Organic Rankine Cycles

Kalina Cycle

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Metal Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Waste Heat to Power Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Waste Heat to Power Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Waste Heat to Power Market.

Key Waste Heat to Power market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/527159

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook