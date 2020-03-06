Global Waste Heat Recovery System Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Waste Heat Recovery System Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Waste Heat Recovery System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Waste Heat Recovery System market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Waste Heat Recovery System is an economic method to increase the overall efficiency of the plant and, thus, to lower fuel demand. The largest sources of waste heat for most industries are exhaust and flue gases and heated air from heating systems such as high-temperature gases from burners in process heating; lower temperature gases from heat treating furnaces, dryers, and heaters; and heat from heat exchangers, cooling liquids, and gases.

In the last several years, the growth rate of global waste heat recovery system market is very as high as 8.64%, due to the fast development of cement industry. In 2016, the global Waste Heat Recovery System production may be 334 units, growth 7.05% year-on-year.

In the next several years, the development of global waste heat recovery system production may be still fast without extraordinary circumstances. The global Waste Heat Recovery System production is expected to be 454 units in 2021.

In the global production market of waste heat recovery system, Europe is the largest supplier with nearly one third of the total production market. Following Europe, Japan occupies production market share of 28.53%.

In the consumption market, Asia is the largest consumption market due to the developed real estate industry. Among these Asian countries, China is the largest consumption market, especially the government introducing supportive policies continually.

The global Waste Heat Recovery System market is valued at 2230 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

ABB

MHI

Siemens

GE

Kawasaki

Ormat

Foster Wheeler

Bosch

Echogen Power Systems

EST (Wasabi)

Thermax

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steam System

Organic Rankine Cycle System

Kalina Cycle System

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Petroleum Refining

Heavy Metal Production

Cement

Chemical

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Waste Heat Recovery System sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Waste Heat Recovery System players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waste Heat Recovery System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Waste Heat Recovery System Manufacturers

Waste Heat Recovery System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Waste Heat Recovery System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Waste Heat Recovery System market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



