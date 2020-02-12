Global Washable Shoes and Clogs Market Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Washable Shoes and Clogs Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025” worldwide.

Washable shoes & clogs Market Overview

A clog is a type of footwear that is either partially or completely made of wood. While they are used as traditional wear in countries as far apart as the Netherlands, Sweden and Japan, they are seen quite frequently in the medical sphere nowadays as they are ideal for busy healthcare professionals. Both doctors and nurses need to attend to patients that require them to be on their feet round the clock. Their jobs involve either walking around incessantly or standing for hours at a time in an extremely hygiene focused environment. They need shoes which are comfortable, easy to clean, and practical. To cater to their demands, the washable shoes & clogs market has grown exponentially over the past few years. These shoes can be used by both men and women, and provide protection and comfort in an equal measure. They are indispensable for millions of doctors, nurses and medical support staff worldwide.

Washable shoes & clogs, as the name suggests, can be easily washed to disinfect them and they are available in a wide variety of sizes and colours to suit every need and want. Nursing can be an immensely demanding job. It is imperative that nurses should be as comfortable as possible to ensure that they are able to perform their duties effectively and efficiently. A quality pair of Washable shoes or clogs will guarantee comfort, which is why it is recommended for every nurse. A large number of them complain of feet or back pain every year. Most of these cases can be squarely blamed on wearing uncomfortable or inappropriate shoes.

Washable shoes & clogs Market drivers

An ageing population in developed countries is anticipated to be the primary washable shoes & clogs market driver. According to the Institute of Medicine (IOM), at least 116 million American adults, i.e. more than a third of the entire population, suffer from chronic pain. They outnumber those afflicted by diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined. There is a very strong likelihood that they will visit hospitals or other medical institutions to get some kind of pain relief administered. They may even wish to be treated from the comfort and privacy of their own homes. Thus, there will be a large requirement for doctors and nurses, who will indirectly demand washable shoes & clogs. These shoes are far more lightweight than running or walking shoes, making it easier to serve patients for almost the entire day. They also make a massive difference in how medical staff feel at the end of the day. In addition to this, they are protected from water or any other liquid spill due to the material they are made from. They have grips that allow the foot to remain stable even when walking across slippery hospital tiles. Their sole is made to decrease the stress around the spinal cord and knees since many nurses complain of these medical ailments. Most of these shoes do not have laces and are simply meant to be slipped on, saving a great deal of time in any emergency.

Washable shoes & clogs Market Key Market Players

Some of the Washable shoes & clogs Market Key Market Players are Dansko, Skechers, Alegria, Crocs, Klogs, Timberland, Nurse Mates, KEEN, Merrell, Calzuro, and Birki.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

