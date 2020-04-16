In this report, the Global Wasabi Powder Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wasabi Powder Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wasabi-powder-market-research-report-2019



Wasabi Powder is, in theory, a hot-tasting powder made from the dried, ground roots of Wasabi plants. Wasabi powder can be distinguished by its light lime coloring and sharp, hot taste and aroma. Most of the Wasabi powder that it sold internationally is not actually genuine Wasabi but instead a mix of mustard, horseradish and color additives. The reason for this is the high cost and scarcity of Wasabi root. For the true Wasabi aficionado there is no substitute for real Wasabi root that has been ground into powder. One of the big advantages Wasabi powder has over fresh Wasabi root is its relatively long shelf life. Provided that Wasabi powder is stored in a cool, shaded location, it will retain its taste. Wasabi powder can also be easily transformed into paste, as well as being used as a spice in cooking. Wasabi powder is often used as substitute for Dijon mustard.

The global Wasabi Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wasabi Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wasabi Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

S&B Foods Inc

Marui Co., Ltd

Kinjirushi Co

Eden Foods Inc

Hime

Stonewall Kitchen

Real Wasabi, LLC

Beaverton Foods

Yamada

Woodland Foods Inc

Chungjungone

Kikkoman

Tamaruya-Honten Co Ltd

Sakai Spice

Kaneku co.LTD

Clearspring

Dalian Tianpeng Food Co

Rizhao Huamei Food Co

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Yellow Wasabi Powder

Green Wasabi Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Retail

Food Service

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wasabi-powder-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com