Global Wasabi Powder Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Wasabi Powder Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wasabi Powder Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Wasabi Powder is, in theory, a hot-tasting powder made from the dried, ground roots of Wasabi plants. Wasabi powder can be distinguished by its light lime coloring and sharp, hot taste and aroma. Most of the Wasabi powder that it sold internationally is not actually genuine Wasabi but instead a mix of mustard, horseradish and color additives. The reason for this is the high cost and scarcity of Wasabi root. For the true Wasabi aficionado there is no substitute for real Wasabi root that has been ground into powder. One of the big advantages Wasabi powder has over fresh Wasabi root is its relatively long shelf life. Provided that Wasabi powder is stored in a cool, shaded location, it will retain its taste. Wasabi powder can also be easily transformed into paste, as well as being used as a spice in cooking. Wasabi powder is often used as substitute for Dijon mustard.
The global Wasabi Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wasabi Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wasabi Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
S&B Foods Inc
Marui Co., Ltd
Kinjirushi Co
Eden Foods Inc
Hime
Stonewall Kitchen
Real Wasabi, LLC
Beaverton Foods
Yamada
Woodland Foods Inc
Chungjungone
Kikkoman
Tamaruya-Honten Co Ltd
Sakai Spice
Kaneku co.LTD
Clearspring
Dalian Tianpeng Food Co
Rizhao Huamei Food Co
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Yellow Wasabi Powder
Green Wasabi Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Retail
Food Service
Others
