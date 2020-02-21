Global Warehousing Market Future Outlook, application, Challenges and Opportunities 2018-2023

Global Warehousing Market

Description

The Warehousing and Storage industry includes establishments operating warehousing and storage facilities for general merchandize, refrigerated goods and other warehouse products.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Warehousing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Warehousing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as the rise in demand for the storage of perishable foods, expansion of retail channels, and growing food safety concerns. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the rise in disposable incomes in the population in China and Japan.

The global Warehousing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Warehousing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

APL

DHL

Genco

Mitsubishi Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Warehousing And Storage

Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage

Specialized Warehousing And Storage

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food And Beverage

Retail

Chemicals And Petroleum

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Warehousing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Warehousing

1.2 Classification of Warehousing by Types

1.2.1 Global Warehousing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Warehousing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 General Warehousing And Storage

1.2.4 Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage

1.2.5 Specialized Warehousing And Storage

1.3 Global Warehousing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Warehousing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Food And Beverage

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Chemicals And Petroleum

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Warehousing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Warehousing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Warehousing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Warehousing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Warehousing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Warehousing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Warehousing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Warehousing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 APL

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Warehousing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 APL Warehousing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 DHL

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Warehousing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DHL Warehousing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Genco

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Warehousing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Genco Warehousing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Mitsubishi Logistics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Warehousing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mitsubishi Logistics Warehousing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kuehne+Nagel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Warehousing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kuehne+Nagel Warehousing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

