Global Walking Tractor Market Research Report 2019-2025 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications

Walking tractor, commonly known as the two-wheel tractor is controlled by an operator and is self-powered in nature. The walking tractor can work with different attachments like cultivator, trailer, and a plough. The walking tractor is mainly used for horticultural, industrial landscaping, small-scale farming, and gardening. It is also called single axle walking type tractor, walk-behind tractor or power tiller.

According to the report, one driver in market is walking tractor as a versatile tool. The walking tractor has emerged as one of the versatile garden tools for large plots. The manufacturers built walking tractors with a variety of attachments, making it possible to use as a gardening tool. The small gardens with 5,000 sq. ft. or less can be managed by hand tools. However, the larger gardens require some mechanical aid. The gardening equipment manufacturers offer a variety of standalone products such as garden tillers, mowers, and chippers-shredders. These machines have their own engines which increase the cost and maintenance work. Also, most of the consumer grade equipment is useful till their warranty period and then the user has to invest in the equipment for servicing.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BCS America

Deere

Grillo

CLAAS Jinyee Agricultural Machinery

Kranti Agro

Mahindra And Mahindra

Kubota Agricultural Machinery

Shandong Changlin Machinery

S.T Tillers Tractors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

>73.6KW

7ï½ž73.6KW

<14.7KW

Segment by Application

Horticultural

Industrial Landscaping

Small-Scale Farming

Gardening

