Global Walkie Talkie Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

A walkie-talkie (more formally known as a handheld transceiver, or HT) is a hand-held, portable, two-way radio transceiver. Its development during the Second World War has been variously credited to Donald L. Hings, radio engineer Alfred J. Gross, and engineering teams at Motorola. Similar designs were created for other armed forces, and after the war, walkie-talkies spread to public safety and eventually commercial and jobsite work. Major characteristics include a half-duplex channel (only one radio transmits at a time, though any number can listen) and a “push-to-talk” (PTT) switch that starts transmission. Typical walkie-talkies resemble a telephone handset, possibly slightly larger but still a single unit, with an antenna mounted on the top of the unit. Where a phone’s earpiece is only loud enough to be heard by the user, a walkie-talkie’s built-in speaker can be heard by the user and those in the user’s immediate vicinity. Hand-held transceivers may be used to communicate between each other, or to vehicle-mounted or base stations.

The global Walkie Talkie industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 22.75 % of total industry revenue in 2016. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Icom, Hytera, Sepura, Tait, Cobra, Yaesu, Entel Group, and Uniden among others.

Digital Walkie Talkie covered over 57.32 % of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2017 to 2022.

Worldwide, Government and Public Safety was the largest consumer of Walkie Talkie, which is responsible for about 42.33 percent of Walkie Talkie consumption in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Walkie Talkie market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9990 million by 2024, from US$ 5960 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Walkie Talkie business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Walkie Talkie market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Walkie Talkie value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Analog Walkie Talkie

Digital Walkie Talkie

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Government and Public Safety

Utilities

Industry and Commerce

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Icom, Hytera, Sepura, Tait, Cobra, Yaesu, Entel Group, Uniden, Midland, BFDX, Kirisun, Quansheng, HQT, Neolink, Lisheng, Abell, Weierwei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Walkie Talkie Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Walkie Talkie Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Walkie Talkie Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Walkie Talkie Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Walkie Talkie Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Walkie Talkie market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Walkie Talkie consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Walkie Talkie market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Walkie Talkie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Walkie Talkie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Walkie Talkie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

