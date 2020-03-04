Global VXI Test Equipment Market Segmentation By Product Type (Oscilloscopes, Function Generators, Power Suppliers), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Communications, Aerospace, Military and Defense, Industrial Electronics) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The VXI test equipment was formed in 1987 with a charter of defining a multivendor instrument-on-a-card standard. The IEEE officially announced and started VXI test equipment specification use and consideration, in March 1993. With the success of hardware standards and solid technical specifications, VXI has more than 1000 products available. VXI system can be controlled with a remote general-purpose computer using the high-speed Multisystem extension Interface (MXI) bus interface or GPIB VXI test equipment can be used in various electronic items such as smart watches, smart thermostats, automotive electronics, UHD TVs, and smart eyewear. VXI test equipment is also used in aerospace, military & defense and industrial electronics sectors.

Market size & trend

The global VXI Test equipment Market is expected to grow around USD 80 billion in 2027 from USD 17 billion in 2018 at a significant CAGR during the period of 2019-2027.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in global VXI Test Equipment Market till the expected forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Additionally, increased support from government on defense and aerospace sector is expected to escalate the growth of market in forecast period. Asia Pacific is also expected to notice moderate growth in VXI Test Equipment Market backed by increase adaptation on electronics items by the consumers during forecast period.

Growth drivers

Rising electronic items sales over past few years such as smart watches, smart thermostats, automotive electronics, UHD TVs, smart eyewear, fitness & activity trackers, and other high-end wearable devices, is expected to drive the market.

Rising production of aircrafts in US is also managing the positive growth of market in future. Additionally implementation of power in defence sectors for electronic equipment’s is also expected to propel the growth of market in future.

Challenges

One of the challenges that restraints the expansion of global VXI test equipment market is rising diffusion in telecom industry till the expected forecast period of 2019-2027.

The report titled “Global VXI Test Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global VXI Test Equipment Market in terms of market by region, by type, and by end users. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global VXI Test Equipment Market which includes company profiling of National Instruments Kinetic Systems, Interface Technology, Inc. Informtest, Giga-tronics, Inc. C&H Technologies, Inc., ASCOR, Inc., Analogic Corp., Agilent Technologies, VXI Technology Inc., Pickering Interfaces, Aeroflex Inc., The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global VXI Test Equipment Market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

