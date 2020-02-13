Global Voltage Regulator Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Voltage Regulator Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.
A voltage regulator is a semiconductor device that is used to maintain a constant voltage level. The device maybe a simple feed forward design or may have negative feedback control loops. Depending on the design, it may be used to regulate AC or DC voltages. Voltage regulators come under the umbrella of power management ICs and are largely used to ensure a constant voltage level in electronics and electronic devices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is small size and low cost of voltage regulators. The greatest advantages of devices such as voltage regulators include their small size and low cost. Leading market vendors such as Texas Instruments and Analog Devices are undertaking significant RandD activities to not only reduce the size of the device but also to ensure performance enhancements. Chipmakers are producing a generation of smaller voltage regulators to ensure optimum power supply while reducing the size of the chip for new generation computers and other consumer electronic devices.
- Texas Instruments
- Analog Devices
- Infineon Technologies
- STMicroelectronics
- Eaton
- ROHM Semiconductor
- RICOH Electronics
- Cypress Semiconductor
- Maxim Integrated
- Microchip
- ON Semiconductor
- Vicor
- Semtech
- Torex Semiconductor
- Intersil
- Diodes
- Toshiba
- Vishay Semiconductor
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- Tap-Switching Voltage Regulator
- Ferroresonant Voltage Regulator
- Electronic Voltage Regulator
Segment by Application
- Communications
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Others
