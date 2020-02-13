Global Voltage Regulator Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Voltage Regulator Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Voltage Regulator market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

A voltage regulator is a semiconductor device that is used to maintain a constant voltage level. The device maybe a simple feed forward design or may have negative feedback control loops. Depending on the design, it may be used to regulate AC or DC voltages. Voltage regulators come under the umbrella of power management ICs and are largely used to ensure a constant voltage level in electronics and electronic devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is small size and low cost of voltage regulators. The greatest advantages of devices such as voltage regulators include their small size and low cost. Leading market vendors such as Texas Instruments and Analog Devices are undertaking significant RandD activities to not only reduce the size of the device but also to ensure performance enhancements. Chipmakers are producing a generation of smaller voltage regulators to ensure optimum power supply while reducing the size of the chip for new generation computers and other consumer electronic devices.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Eaton

ROHM Semiconductor

RICOH Electronics

Cypress Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

Microchip

ON Semiconductor

Vicor

Semtech

Torex Semiconductor

Intersil

Diodes

Toshiba

Vishay Semiconductor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Tap-Switching Voltage Regulator

Ferroresonant Voltage Regulator

Electronic Voltage Regulator

Segment by Application

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

