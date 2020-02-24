Global Volatile Fatty Acids Market Projections Highlight Positive Revenue Share during 2018-2027

Today, animal health has become very important from the welfare perspective as well as for humans. For humans, the importance of pets at home as also propelled them to use products that can help them to maintain their pet’s health. Volatile fatty acids are considered one of the essential nutrient for animal’s health. The volatile fatty acids are very important elements required by the animal body to control the process of anaerobic digestion. Volatile fatty acids are widely used in decomposing organics, and the generation of gasses such as methane and carbon dioxide. In the process of anaerobic decomposition, the microorganism breaks down in the absence of oxygen. The volatile fatty acids are analyzed by four methods namely titration, distillation, chromatography and steam distillation.

Vendors in the volatile fatty acids market are focusing on promoting the benefits of volatile fatty acids to increase its awareness amongst people. Increasing government support is one of the key trends in the Volatile Fatty Acids Market.

Volatile Fatty Acids Market: Drivers and Restraints

The volatile fatty acids leave no digestive enzymes for breaking down of cellulose or any complex carbohydrates. The government organizations across various regions are supporting the production of desired quantities of volatile fatty acids. Such factors are driving the growth of the volatile fatty acids market. The volatile fatty acids are also used to enable the biological removal process and are used to optimize it. The volatile fatty acids are also used to trigger the process of biological removal. It also provides a growth advantage for phosphorus accumulating organisms (PAOs). Such factors are significantly driving the adoption of volatile fatty acids thereby driving market growth.

The lack of availability of raw materials in the market is hampering the growth of the volatile fatty acids market. The recommended daily intake (RDI) of volatile fatty acids is not followed routinely by consumers, and this is expected to hamper the growth of the global volatile fatty acids market over the forecast period. Low awareness about the various health benefits associated with the consumption of volatile fatty acids due to relatively few promotional activities is another factor expected to impede the growth of the market, especially in developing countries.

Volatile Fatty Acids Market: Segmentation

The Volatile Fatty Acids market can be categorized on the basis of the method of analysis and end-use. On the basis of the method of analysis in the volatile fatty acids market, chromatography technique is expected to gain momentum in the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, the animal feed segment is expected to have a high share in the market since the product is widely used to control anaerobic digestion in animals.

Volatile Fatty Acids Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Volatile Fatty Acids market are AppliTek NV, Hach Company Inc., Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Ferro Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Ltd, Croda International Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Arizona Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Behn-Meyer Holding AG and Vantage Oleochemicals.

Regional Overview

The Volatile Fatty Acids market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for Volatile Fatty Acids as a majority of the Volatile Fatty Acids vendors such as AppliTek NV, Merck KGaA and Koninklijke DSM NV are based in the region. Increasing concern about animal health and growing awareness in the North America region is driving the adoption of Volatile Fatty Acids. The growing popularity of Volatile Fatty Acids in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing awareness amongst people about the benefits of volatile fatty acids. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Volatile Fatty Acids in these regions in the near future.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Volatile Fatty Acids market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Volatile Fatty Acids market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

