In this report, the Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) packaging material is usually paper or plastic, which has been impregnated with corrosion inhibitors. It can provide optimum protection of metal parts, parts, components, castings and assemblies from corrosion.

Corrosion processes are responsible for numerous losses mainly in the industrial scope. It is clear that the best way to combat it is prevention. The corrosion inhibitor is one of the best know methods of corrosion protection and one of the most useful on the industry. Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) is a kind of important type in corrosion inhibitors.

The market concentrate is high. The main manufactures include CORTEC, Aicello, Branopac, Armor Protective Packaging, Oji F-Tex, Daubert VCI, Zerust, Rustx and so on. CORTEC owns the biggest market share, in 2017 the supply volume was 15764 MT, taking 16.21% of the global sales.

Globally, North America, China and Europe are the main volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) packaging material consumption regions. In 2017, these regions occupied 67.28% of the global sales totally.

The global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CORTEC

Aicello

Branopac

Armor Protective Packaging

Oji F-Tex

Daubert VCI

Zerust

Rustx

Transilwrap (Metpro)

Protective Packaging Corporation

Technology Packaging

Protopak Engineering Corp

Green Packaging

CVCI

Shanghai Santai

KEYSUN

Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

VCI Paper

VCI Film

VCI Bag

Others

Segment by Application

Metallurgy Industry

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Oil, Gas and Process Industries

Electronics Industry

Others

