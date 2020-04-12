In this report, the Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) packaging material is usually paper or plastic, which has been impregnated with corrosion inhibitors. It can provide optimum protection of metal parts, parts, components, castings and assemblies from corrosion.
Corrosion processes are responsible for numerous losses mainly in the industrial scope. It is clear that the best way to combat it is prevention. The corrosion inhibitor is one of the best know methods of corrosion protection and one of the most useful on the industry. Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) is a kind of important type in corrosion inhibitors.
The market concentrate is high. The main manufactures include CORTEC, Aicello, Branopac, Armor Protective Packaging, Oji F-Tex, Daubert VCI, Zerust, Rustx and so on. CORTEC owns the biggest market share, in 2017 the supply volume was 15764 MT, taking 16.21% of the global sales.
Globally, North America, China and Europe are the main volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) packaging material consumption regions. In 2017, these regions occupied 67.28% of the global sales totally.
The global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CORTEC
Aicello
Branopac
Armor Protective Packaging
Oji F-Tex
Daubert VCI
Zerust
Rustx
Transilwrap (Metpro)
Protective Packaging Corporation
Technology Packaging
Protopak Engineering Corp
Green Packaging
CVCI
Shanghai Santai
KEYSUN
Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
VCI Paper
VCI Film
VCI Bag
Others
Segment by Application
Metallurgy Industry
Aerospace Industry
Automotive Industry
Oil, Gas and Process Industries
Electronics Industry
Others
