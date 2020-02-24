Global VOCs Sensors (Volatile Organic Compounds) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study on “2018-2025 VOCs Sensors (Volatile Organic Compounds) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market, by segmenting it based on by type, by application, by industry and regional demand. Growth of industries such as transportation, oil & gas, and chemical has made the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market more demanding in recent years. Technological upgradation has produced rising market penetration of portable metal oxide sensors and portable photoionization sensors. Strict emission regulations by government is expected to create a huge demand and high growth opportunity for the VOCs sensor market during the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3080257-global-vocs-sensors-market-by-type-fixed-and

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, by application, and industry in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market.

The report provides the size of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market, split into regions. Based on type, application, and industry, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AFC International, Honeywell International Inc., Figaro U.S.A., Inc., GENEQ Inc., Macro Technology Instruments Co. and few others.

The global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) sensors market has been segmented into:

Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) Sensors Market: By Type

• Fixed

• Portable

o Photoionization Sensors

o Metal Oxide Sensors

Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) Sensors Market: By Application

• Process Monitoring

• Occupational Safety

• Leak Detection

• Environmental Monitoring

Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) Sensors Market: By Industry

• Aerospace

• Automobile

• Oil & Gas

• Waste Water Treatment Plants

• Others

Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) Sensors Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3080257-global-vocs-sensors-market-by-type-fixed-and

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOCs) SENSORS MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOCs) SENSORS MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOCs) SENSORS MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOCs) SENSORS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 FIXED

5.3 PORTABLE

5.3.1 PHOTOIONIZATION SENSORS

5.3.2 METAL OXIDE SENSORS

6 GLOBAL VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOCs) SENSORS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 PROCESS MONITORING

6.3 OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY

6.4 LEAK DETECTION

6.5 ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING

7 GLOBAL VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOCs) SENSORS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 AEROSPACE

7.3 AUTOMOBILE

7.4 OIL & GAS

7.5 WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANTS

7.6 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOCs) SENSORS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3080257-global-vocs-sensors-market-by-type-fixed-and

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-vocs-sensors-volatile-organic-compounds-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/486424

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 486424