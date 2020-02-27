Global Vitamins & Supplements Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Vitamins & Supplements Market:

Executive Summary

The global Vitamins & Supplements market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vitamins & Supplements market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Vitamins & Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vitamins & Supplements in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Vitamins & Supplements market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Vitamins & Supplements market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pfizer

Bayer

BASF

Amway

Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceuticals)

Nature’s Products

Ayanda

ABH Nature’s Products

DCC Health & Beauty Solutions

Natures Plus

Wellington Foods

Adisseo France S.A.S

DuPont

Glanbia Nutritionals Deutschland

DSM

Randal Optimal

Market size by Product

Natural Vitamins

Synthetic Vitamins

Market size by End User

Health Care

Therapeutic Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vitamins & Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vitamins & Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vitamins & Supplements companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Vitamins & Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vitamins & Supplements are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Vitamins & Supplements market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vitamins & Supplements Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vitamins & Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Natural Vitamins

1.4.3 Synthetic Vitamins

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Vitamins & Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Health Care

1.5.3 Therapeutic Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vitamins & Supplements Market Size

2.1.1 Global Vitamins & Supplements Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Vitamins & Supplements Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Vitamins & Supplements Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Vitamins & Supplements Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Vitamins & Supplements Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Vitamins & Supplements Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Vitamins & Supplements Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Vitamins & Supplements Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Vitamins & Supplements Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Vitamins & Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Vitamins & Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Vitamins & Supplements Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Vitamins & Supplements Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Vitamins & Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vitamins & Supplements Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vitamins & Supplements Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vitamins & Supplements Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Vitamins & Supplements Sales by Product

4.2 Global Vitamins & Supplements Revenue by Product

4.3 Vitamins & Supplements Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vitamins & Supplements Breakdown Data by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer

11.1.1 Pfizer Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Pfizer Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Bayer Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 BASF Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF Recent Development

11.4 Amway

11.4.1 Amway Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Amway Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Amway Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.4.5 Amway Recent Development

11.5 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceuticals)

11.5.1 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceuticals) Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceuticals) Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceuticals) Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.5.5 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceuticals) Recent Development

11.6 Nature’s Products

11.6.1 Nature’s Products Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Nature’s Products Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Nature’s Products Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.6.5 Nature’s Products Recent Development

11.7 Ayanda

11.7.1 Ayanda Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Ayanda Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Ayanda Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.7.5 Ayanda Recent Development

11.8 ABH Nature’s Products

11.8.1 ABH Nature’s Products Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 ABH Nature’s Products Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 ABH Nature’s Products Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.8.5 ABH Nature’s Products Recent Development

11.9 DCC Health & Beauty Solutions

11.9.1 DCC Health & Beauty Solutions Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 DCC Health & Beauty Solutions Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 DCC Health & Beauty Solutions Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.9.5 DCC Health & Beauty Solutions Recent Development

11.10 Natures Plus

11.10.1 Natures Plus Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Natures Plus Vitamins & Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Natures Plus Vitamins & Supplements Products Offered

11.10.5 Natures Plus Recent Development

11.11 Wellington Foods

11.12 Adisseo France S.A.S

11.13 DuPont

11.14 Glanbia Nutritionals Deutschland

11.15 DSM

11.16 Randal Optimal

