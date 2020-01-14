Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2018 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

The total 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25-OH-VitD) level (the sum of 25-OH-vitamin D2 and 25-OH-vitamin D3) is the appropriate indicator of vitamin D body stores

The total 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25-OH-VitD) level (the sum of 25-OH-vitamin D2 and 25-OH-vitamin D3) is the appropriate indicator of vitamin D body stores. Although there is no universal consensus about a treatment cut point, studies suggest 25 to 35 ng/mL as the minimal concentration of 25-OH-VitD needed to avoid the adverse effects of deficiency.2,3,4 By contrast, population reference ranges do not correspond with healthy ranges. In northern latitude locations in particular, one-third of the population may have vitamin D levels less than 25 ng/mL at the end of winter.

Global and Regional Vitamin D Testing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Abbott

DiaSorin

Roche

Siemens

ThermoFisher

Mindray

Beckman Coulter

Biomeriux

Biorad Laboratories

SNIBE

IDS PLC

DIAsource ImmunoAssays

Maccura

Tosoh Bioscience

Beijing Wantai

YHLO

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

RIA

ELISA

CLIA

POCT

LC-MS/MS

By Application

25(OH) Test

1, 25(OH)Test

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 RIA

1.1.2.2 ELISA

1.1.2.3 CLIA

1.1.2.4 POCT

1.1.2.5 LC-MS/MS

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 25(OH) Test

1.1.3.2 1, 25(OH)Test

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 DiaSorin

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Roche

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Siemens

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 ThermoFisher

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Mindray

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 Beckman Coulter

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 Biomeriux

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 Biorad Laboratories

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 SNIBE

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 IDS PLC

6.12 DIAsource ImmunoAssays

6.13 Maccura

6.14 Tosoh Bioscience

6.15 Beijing Wantai

6.16 YHLO

