Global Vital Signs Monitoring Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Vital Signs Monitoring Market is accounted to reach USD 6,696.59 million by 2024 from USD 4,125.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are technology development, rising demand of non-contact thermometers, rapidly changing lifestyle, rising incidences of hypertension.

The key market players for Global Vital Signs Monitoring Market are listed below;

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Welch Allyn, Inc.,

A&D Medical,

Contec Medical Systems,

Masimo Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited,

Nihon Kohden,

Omron Healthcare, Inc.,

Smiths Medical,

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.,

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.,

Boston Scientific,

Nonin Medical,

Natus Medical,

Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited,

Halma plc.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The vital signs monitoring market is segmented into 3 types, namely blood pressure monitoring, pulse oximeter and temperature monitoring.

Blood pressure monitoring devices on the basis of product type are further segmented into aneroid BP monitors, automated BP monitors, ambulatory BP monitors and BP monitor device accessories. BP monitor device accessories are further segmented into, bulb and valve, tubing connectors, AC adapters and cuffs, rechargeable batteries and others.

Pulse oximeter on the basis of product type is sub segmented into tabletop/bedside pulse oximeter, fingertip pulse oximeter, handheld pulse oximeter, wrist worn pulse oximeter, pediatric pulse oximeter, and pulse oximeter device accessories. Pulse oximeter device accessories consist of adapter, finger probe; flex wrap probe, compatible sensors and others

On the basis of portability, the global vital signs monitoring market is segmented into portable and standalone devices.

On the basis of end-user, this market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global vital signs monitoring market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, pharmacy stores, online websites, and others.

Based on geography, the Global Vital Signs Monitoring market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

South America,

Middle East

Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Vital Signs Monitoring market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12662

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]