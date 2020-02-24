Global Visual Effects Services Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2024

Visual effects (abbreviated VFX) is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live action shot in film making.
The entire Visual Effects Services market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for film and television production, Visual Effects Services will gain growing industry influence.
Tax policies in different countries are one of the main reasons currently affecting the development of Visual Effects Services companies. The implementation of the tax subsidy policy has led major Visual Effects Services companies to migrate around the world to find the lowest combination of labor costs and tax costs. Many Visual Effects Services employees in Hollywood in the United States held demonstrations to protest against the tax subsidy policy for the film and television technology industry – because this made their original advantages disappear and forced them to follow the company’s migration in various tax incentive countries.
The influx of technical talent and the huge demand in the domestic market have stimulated the demand for Visual Effects Services in many developing countries. The industry is expected to have greater development in China and India in the next few years. The United States still plays a leading role in the industry of Visual Effects Services, but with the merger, development and growth of Visual Effects Services companies in various regions, the world pattern will change accordingly.
According to this study, over the next five years the Visual Effects Services market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4630 million by 2024, from US$ 3060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Visual Effects Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Visual Effects Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Visual Effects Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Special Effects
Digital Effects
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Television
Film
Video Game
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Industrial Light and Magic
The Mill
Weta Digital
Moving Picture Company (MPC)
DNEG
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Cinesite
Digital Domain
Deluxe Entertainment
Framestore
Animal Logic
Pixomondo
Digital Idea
Tippett Studio
Flatworld Solutions Pvt
Method Studios
BUF
Scanline vfx
TNG Visual Effects
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Visual Effects Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Visual Effects Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Visual Effects Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Visual Effects Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
