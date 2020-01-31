Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market – New Business Plan, Market Size, Share, Analysis And Opportunities To 2018

Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Viscose Staple Fiber market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Viscose Staple Fiber market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Viscose Staple Fiber market. Viscose Staple Fiber market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Viscose Staple Fiber.

The Viscose Staple Fiber market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.45% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Viscose Staple Fiber market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Viscose Staple Fiber Market Report covers the top key players like:

ADITYA BIRLA MANAGEMENT CORP. PVT. LTD., TANGSGAN SANYOU GROUP XINGDA CHEMICAL FIBRE CO., LTD., SATERI,LENZING AG; CHINA HI-TECH GROUP CORPORATION (CHTC), GLANZSTOFF INDUSTRIES, JILIN CHEMICAL FIBER GROUP CO., LTD., KELHEIM FIBERS GMBH, MILAN, NANJING CHEMICAL FIBRE CO., LTD., SNIAC GROUP, and XINJIANG ZHONGTAI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

January 2018: Grasim Industries received eco clearance for expanding the production of viscose staple fibre at Gujarat, India that would entail an investment of INR 2,560 crore