Global Viscose Filament Yarns Market Analysis, 2014-2025

Viscose filament yarn VFY is a natural yarn made from wood pulp or cotton pulp. It is obtained from nature and so is a natural product (not synthetics).Viscose filament yarn is also known as Rayon Yarn OR Rayon Filament Yarn. Owing to the silky appearance & feel VFY can be used to make the fabrics for clothing & home textiles. Due to feature of ability breather & absorb liquid, it can be used in making soft, smooth fabric for clothing.

Under the background of slowly economy growth rate, companies face higher risks of profit decline. Asia’s economies in a state of slow growth, Viscose Filament Yarns market have a certain demand in Asia and other regions which has have a large population, among them China and India demand is relatively stable.

Because Viscose Filament Yarns raw materials come from Natural wood pulp and Cotton paddle pulp, and Viscose Filament Yarns can be used in clothing industry, most large clothing enterprises produce Viscose Filament Yarns as material or purchase the Viscose Filament Yarns directly from other company for cost savings. Moreover, the technology to produce Viscose Filament Yarns has long history, but there always has pollution problems, so that, Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, etc. in the late 20th century, has been completely stopped production.

Viscose Filament Yarns products downstream demand basically growing in global, and while the demand would rise in emerging industrial countries. It was used in the production of cloth especially lingerie and dresses, etc.

Global big production enterprises’ distribution is concentrate. China and India Viscose Filament Yarns producers are the world’s leading manufacturers, therefore, China and India would exported Viscose Filament Yarns to abroad.

In future, Viscose Filament Yarns industry faces Technology transformation, solving environmental problems is important for the whole industry. China Viscose Filament Yarns consumer market will be a certain amount of growth. In future, European and American market demand still has a certain amount of growth.

The industry is a high investment and low-income industry, it leads to a lot of companies do not want to enter this industry.

The development of Viscose Filament Yarns application and technical adjustments in the future will be the industry’s biggest opportunities.

