Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market 2018 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Industry

This report studies the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in 2017.

In the industry, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) profits most In 2017 and recent years, while NEC and Altiostar ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.09%, 15.61% and 11.83% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), including Software, Platform and Servers. And Software is the main type for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and the Software reached a sales volume of approximately 76.45 M USD in 2017, with 37.94% of global sales volume.

In 2017, the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 126700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 123.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

NEC

Altiostar

Wind River

Amdocs

Dell EMC

ASOCS

Dali Wireless

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Platform

Servers

Market segment by Application, split into

Dense Area Urban

Enterprise

Public Venue Environments

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Manufacturers

Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN)

1.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Overview

1.1.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market by Type

1.3.1 Software

1.3.2 Platform

1.3.3 Servers

1.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Dense Area Urban

1.4.2 Enterprise

1.4.3 Public Venue Environments

1.4.4 Other

2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 NEC

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Altiostar

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Wind River

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Amdocs

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Dell EMC

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 ASOCS

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Dali Wireless

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN)

5 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 India Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

