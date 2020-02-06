Global Virtual Schools Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Virtual Schools Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.

Scope of the Report:

The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017.

K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.

In China, the market are dominated by non-profit player. But in the rest of global market for-profit player dominated the market and their share is enlarging.

The global Virtual Schools market is valued at 2390 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4920 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Schools.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Virtual Schools market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Schools market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

K12 Inc

Connections Academy

Mosaica Education

Pansophic Learning

Florida Virtual School (FLVS)

Charter Schools USA

Lincoln Learning Solutions

Inspire Charter Schools

Abbotsford Virtual School

Alaska Virtual School

Basehor-Linwood Virtual School

Acklam Grange

Illinois Virtual School (IVS)

Virtual High School(VHS)

Aurora College

Wey Education Schools Trust

N High School

Beijing Changping School

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

Adult Education

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Virtual Schools market.

Chapter 1, to describe Virtual Schools Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Virtual Schools, with sales, revenue, and price of Virtual Schools, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Virtual Schools, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Virtual Schools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Virtual Schools sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

