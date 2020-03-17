Global Virtual Reality Content Creation Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Virtual reality creates a digital environment to provide real lifelike experience to the user.

Increasing adoption of virtual reality technology by media and entertainment segment have boosted the growth of the virtual reality content creation market globally.

In 2018, the global Virtual Reality Content Creation market size was 450 million US$ and it is expected to reach 39000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 74.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality Content Creation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality Content Creation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

360 Labs

Blippar

Koncept VR

Matterport

Panedia Pty Ltd

SubVRsive

Vizor

Voxelus

WeMakeVR

Wevr

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Videos

360 Degree Photos

Games

Market segment by Application, split into

Gaming and Entertainment

Engineering

Healthcare

Retail

Military and Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Reality Content Creation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Reality Content Creation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Reality Content Creation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

