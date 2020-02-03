Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Expand at 36.3% CAGR Owing to the Growing Need of Reliable and High Speed Data Connectivity

The international market for virtual evolved packet core is forecasted to rise at a growth rate of 36.3% over the timeframe of forecast that extends from the year 2018 to the year 2026. In accordance with a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the international market for virtual evolved packet core is expected to be influenced by a wide range of industry-specific and macroeconomic factors. The world market for virtual evolved packet core market was valued at around US$ 969.9 Mn in the year 2017 and is prognosticated to register a double digit growth of 36.3% CAGR over the timeframe of forecast that extends from the year 2018 to the year 2026.

The key market players that have been profiled in the international market for virtual evolved packet core comprise eminent names such as ng4T GmbH, Affirmed Networks, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mavenir, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

North America to Lead the Market over the Period of Forecast

Taking regional segmentations into consideration, the global market for virtual evolved packet core has been divided into the regions of Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America has accumulated highest share of revenue in the year 2017 owing to easy adoption of 4G technology. With the increase in the utilization of virtual evolved packet core, various vEPC services and solutions services providers in the region of North America are collaborating with each other and emphasizing on offering many different advanced technology solutions to its consumers. In the region of Europe, numerous players are establishing partnerships so as to deploy vEPC on a large scale in a bid to deliver the service throughout the region. European region is expected to experience substantial rate of growth over the period of forecast. In the region of Asia Region, the demand for virtual evolved packet core solutions is projected to remain concentrated in countries India and China, due to a larger base of consumer in the said region. India is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR in various countries of Asia Pacific region over the period of forecast due to the increasing number of LTE subscribers and rising dependency on the internet.

Request a PDF Sample Copy : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40526

Advancement in Networking Technologies to Encourage the Market Growth

Soaring demand for elastic and flexible networks, phenomenal penetration of smart phone, and increased number of LTE subscribers has augmented growth and penetration of virtual evolved packet core market across the globe. Rising demand for operational expenditure (OpEx) and savings in capital expenditure (CapEx), increased adoption of virtual evolved packet core solution by enterprises has further impacted the market positively. Rising demand of consumers for high speed data networks so as to ensure reliable mobility and connectivity has further bolstered the demand for solutions of virtual evolved packet core. Several advancements in the industry of networking like VoLTE, LTE, and 5G are anticipated to bolster the demand for solutions of virtual evolved packet core.